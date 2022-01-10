Bitter cold gives way to early January thaw

If you have lived in Minnesota long enough then you have probably experienced the "January thaw".

Most years it arrives in late January and brings most folks out of hibernation and into the great outdoors. This year, our thaw arrives early as temperatures climb above zero overnight and warm to near 30 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard's seven-day forecast. (FOX 9)

The thaw continues all week with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s into Friday when a chance of light snow creeps into the forecast Friday night.

Get outside this week and enjoy the January thaw!

