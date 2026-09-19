Here's how much rain the Twin Cities got Friday night into early Saturday

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The Brief Friday night rain fell across Minnesota, leaving behind varying totals. The heaviest rain fell in the southeast corner of the state. Saturday is starting out with mist and gray skies.



Parts of the Twin Cities got just about an inch of rain, while the bulk of the heavy rainfall was concentrated in southeast Minnesota.

Minnesota rainfall totals

Images shows the rainfall totals across the Twin Cities. (FOX 9)

By the numbers:

Most of the Twin Cities has reports of .5" to .6" in the northern suburbs with .8" to 1" in the southern Suburbs.

The Twin Cities saw the following measurements recorded:

Prior Lake, 1.19''

Victoria, 1.12''

Orono, 0.96''

MSP Airport, 0.90''

Maple Grove, 0.90''

New Brighton, 0.65''

Blaine, 0.61''

Some areas of southeastern Minnesota have reports of 3-7+ inches of rain with flood warnings in those areas.

Most of the heavy rain was concentrated was cocnentrated in that part of Minnesota, with the following totals reported:

Image shows the rainfall totals from the FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Lanesboro, 7.69''

Fillmore, 6.55''

Preston, 5.15''

Harmony, 5.05''

Northfield, 2.04''

Jackson, 1.81''

Jordan, 1.46''