Here's how much rain Minnesota got on Saturday

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The Brief The Twin Cities saw on-and-off drizzles on Saturday as rain slid across the state. The highest rain totals were reported near Bemidji, at about 0.97 inches. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported a total of approximately 0.24 inches.



Rain developed on Saturday and slid across the state. Most of the state saw rain in periods of light showers or drizzles.

Others saw pockets of steady to moderate rain at times — although this was fairly isolated.

Minnesota rain totals for Saturday, Sept. 26

Minnesota rain totals for Saturday, Sept. 26. (FOX 9)

By the numbers:

The following rain totals were reported across Minnesota on Saturday:

Bemidji, 0.97 inches

Faribault, 0.88 inches

Mankato, 0.68 inches

Detroit Lakes, 0.66 inches

Hutchinson, 0.61 inches

Rochester, 0.28 inches

MSP Airport, 0.24 inches

What's next:

Rain totals may rise for some in southeastern Minnesota as rain has continued falling in some areas south and southeast of the Twin Cities on Sunday morning.

Quieter weather is expected for Monday, with rain developing in northwestern Minnesota late in the day with another rainy day possible for Tuesday.