Here's how much rain Minnesota got on Saturday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Rain developed on Saturday and slid across the state. Most of the state saw rain in periods of light showers or drizzles.
Others saw pockets of steady to moderate rain at times — although this was fairly isolated.
Minnesota rain totals for Saturday, Sept. 26
Minnesota rain totals for Saturday, Sept. 26. (FOX 9)
By the numbers:
The following rain totals were reported across Minnesota on Saturday:
- Bemidji, 0.97 inches
- Faribault, 0.88 inches
- Mankato, 0.68 inches
- Detroit Lakes, 0.66 inches
- Hutchinson, 0.61 inches
- Rochester, 0.28 inches
- MSP Airport, 0.24 inches
What's next:
Rain totals may rise for some in southeastern Minnesota as rain has continued falling in some areas south and southeast of the Twin Cities on Sunday morning.
Quieter weather is expected for Monday, with rain developing in northwestern Minnesota late in the day with another rainy day possible for Tuesday.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.