Heavy rains overnight drop up to 1.5 inches on Twin Cities, more in southern Minnesota
article
(FOX 9) - Heavy rains the in the Twin Cities metro overnight brought a fast 0.5-1.5 inches of rain before sunrise.
The overnight and early morning heavy rains give way to generally cloudy skies with some isolated light showers through the afternoon Wednesday.
The next round of heavy rain arrives sometime Wednesday night into Thursday.
RAIN TOTALS (as of 8 a.m.)
- St. Peter: 2.62 inches
- Pipestone: 2.49 inches
- Faribault: 2.05 inches
- New Prague: 1.98 inches
- Hutchinson: 1.53 inches
- Eden Prairie: 1.50 inches
- Prior Lake: 1.41 inches
- Apple Valley: 1.36 inches
- Eagan: 1.23 inches
- Victoria: 1.20 inches
- Minnetonka: 1.19 inches
- MSP Airport: 1.07 inches
- Hastings: 1.02 inches