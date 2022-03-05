Freezing rain overnight prompts power outages in Twin Cities metro

Some freezing rain and drizzle overnight caused some residents in the Twin Cities metro area to experience power outages.

Xcel Energy reports at least 1,200 customers impacted in Washington County, as of 11:20 a.m. Saturday. Throughout the state of Minnesota, at least 1,800 customers are impacted by the outages as of 11:20 a.m. Regular updates and more outage information can be found on the Xcel Energy Electric Outage Map. Those experiencing outages can report it here.

This morning's icy road in Rice Lake, Wisconsin captured and sent by Dale Zuzek (Dale Zuzek)

The National Weather Service reported over 1,600 outages reported in Ramsey County and over 400 reported in Washington County early Saturday morning.

More to come later as some freezing drizzle and sleet will mix in late Saturday before it all transitions into snow overnight.