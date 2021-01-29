Freezing drizzle, some snow will make for messy weekend

article

It’ll be a bit of a mess in the Twin Cities weather-wise starting Friday night and taking us into Sunday. It’s what we call a "longer duration, light precipitation" event.

Patchy light freezing drizzle will start Friday night and continue into early Saturday before switching to light snow late Saturday through Sunday morning.

Most spots will get an icy glaze and up to 2 inches or so of snow. Parts of southeastern Minnesota may end up with a little more, but this will NOT be a big snow event for Minnesota.

TIMELINE

Friday night - Saturday afternoon: Patchy freezing drizzle; glaze of ice; slippery road ways

Saturday afternoon – Saturday night: Icy glaze to light snow; transition to on and off snow

Sunday: Light snow tapers off early, ends with a cloudy and mild afternoon

