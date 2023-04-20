Duluth breaks seasonal snowfall record

Duluth, Minnesota, has set a new record for the amount of snow that's fallen this winter season — and more is on the way.

Between 1-2:30 a.m. on Thursday, the National Weather Service office in Duluth picked up 0.7 inches of snow, bringing the 2022-23 seasonal total up to 135.8 inches. And as of 7 a.m. Thursday, the total for the season was 137.1 inches.

Duluth, Minnesota, set a record for seasonal snowfall. (National Weather Service Duluth)

This officially breaks the winter seasonal record of 135.4 inches set in 1995-96.

More snow is likely on Thursday in Duluth, and heavier snow with 8-plus inches possible is forecast for northwestern Minnesota.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and the National Weather Service in Duluth plan to hold a press conference on the new record at 4 p.m. on Thursday.