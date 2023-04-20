Duluth breaks seasonal snowfall record

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:17 AM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
19
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 AM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:45 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:36 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:30 PM CDT until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:30 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 4:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, West Marshall County, West Polk County

Duluth breaks seasonal snowfall record

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Duluth
FOX 9

Duluth Miller Hill Mall roof collapse spotlights potential statewide dangers

Piles of snow intruded on Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall, somewhere between Barnes & Noble and Applebee’s, just as a crew was trying to clear off the roof. The city got more than a foot of snow over the weekend, adding to their near-record total this winter and the mall’s wasn’t the first roof to cave in.

DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Duluth, Minnesota, has set a new record for the amount of snow that's fallen this winter season — and more is on the way.

Between 1-2:30 a.m. on Thursday, the National Weather Service office in Duluth picked up 0.7 inches of snow, bringing the 2022-23 seasonal total up to 135.8 inches. And as of 7 a.m. Thursday, the total for the season was 137.1 inches.

Duluth, Minnesota, set a record for seasonal snowfall. (National Weather Service Duluth)

This officially breaks the winter seasonal record of 135.4 inches set in 1995-96. 

More snow is likely on Thursday in Duluth, and heavier snow with 8-plus inches possible is forecast for northwestern Minnesota.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and the National Weather Service in Duluth plan to hold a press conference on the new record at 4 p.m. on Thursday.