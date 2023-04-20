Minnesota weather: More rain — and some snow — on the way

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:17 AM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
19
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 AM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:45 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:36 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:30 PM CDT until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:30 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 4:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, West Marshall County, West Polk County

Minnesota weather: More rain — and some snow — on the way

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Thursday's forecast: Following rain overnight and more is on the way

The metro saw nearly an inch of rain with another round coming into the area throughout the day.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More rain — and some snowflakes — is on the way.

Rain will lift back up through the area on Thursday, with some rain showers starting in the late morning in the Twin Cities. Snow will fall in northern Minnesota and some areas of central Minnesota. A total of 8 or more inches of snow is possible along the Canadian border, with 2-6 inches possible south of Highway 2 and over toward Lake Mille Lacs and Alexandria. 

RELATED: Duluth breaks seasonal snowfall record

The high on Thursday will be around 47 degrees as rain continues through the evening commute along with some isolated thunder. A few snow flurries are possible in the Twin Cities metro overnight.

Then on Friday, pocket drips and flakes are possible across the metro. It'll be cool and blustery, with a high of around 42 degrees. 

Saturday will be cold and breezy, with a high struggling to get to 40 degrees. It'll be slightly warmer on Sunday, with a high of 46 degrees and some sunshine. 

It'll get back into the 50s with sunshine to start the work week. 

The seven-day forecast.