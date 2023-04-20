Minnesota weather: More rain — and some snow — on the way

More rain — and some snowflakes — is on the way.

Rain will lift back up through the area on Thursday, with some rain showers starting in the late morning in the Twin Cities. Snow will fall in northern Minnesota and some areas of central Minnesota. A total of 8 or more inches of snow is possible along the Canadian border, with 2-6 inches possible south of Highway 2 and over toward Lake Mille Lacs and Alexandria.

The high on Thursday will be around 47 degrees as rain continues through the evening commute along with some isolated thunder. A few snow flurries are possible in the Twin Cities metro overnight.

Then on Friday, pocket drips and flakes are possible across the metro. It'll be cool and blustery, with a high of around 42 degrees.

Saturday will be cold and breezy, with a high struggling to get to 40 degrees. It'll be slightly warmer on Sunday, with a high of 46 degrees and some sunshine.

It'll get back into the 50s with sunshine to start the work week.