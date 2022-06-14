Dangerous heat has Twin Cities seeking shade Tuesday

Summer heat has come quickly across the Twin Cities, as high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s with a heat index that will top out near 103.

An excessive heat warning is in effect until Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the metro with areas to the south and east in a heat advisory until then as well.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding people again of heating dynamics of cars in the summer heat, saying that a dark dashboard or seat can easily reach temperatures in the range of 180 to over 200 degrees.

People should check to make sure seating surfaces and equipment including child safety seat and safety belt buckles aren't too hot when securing them in a car that has been parked in the heat. Never leave a child alone, even with the windows down.

In the event you still feel the effects of the heat, tips on avoiding heat-related illness include drinking non-alcoholic fluids, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, and stay indoors whenever possible.

For areas of shelter, a map of cooling center locations throughout Ramsey County can be found HERE.