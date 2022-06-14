Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM CDT, Koochiching County, Saint Louis County
7
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 5:30 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Lake of the Woods County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Washington County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 3:47 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Cass County, Itasca County, Koochiching County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 3:44 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake of the Woods County, Mahnomen County, Marshall County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County

Dangerous heat has Twin Cities seeking shade Tuesday

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Updated 3:49PM
Weather
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Summer heat has come quickly across the Twin Cities, as high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s with a heat index that will top out near 103. 

An excessive heat warning is in effect until Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the metro with areas to the south and east in a heat advisory until then as well.

Twin Cities residents prepare for heat

Up there, on a day like Tuesday, where forecasts have a high temperature just shy of 100 degrees, she’s gotten used to the heat. But, it still makes it hard to do anything.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding people again of heating dynamics of cars in the summer heat, saying that a dark dashboard or seat can easily reach temperatures in the range of 180 to over 200 degrees.

People should check to make sure seating surfaces and equipment including child safety seat and safety belt buckles aren't too hot when securing them in a car that has been parked in the heat. Never leave a child alone, even with the windows down.

In the event you still feel the effects of the heat, tips on avoiding heat-related illness include drinking non-alcoholic fluids, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, and stay indoors whenever possible.

For areas of shelter, a map of cooling center locations throughout Ramsey County can be found HERE.