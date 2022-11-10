Blizzard warnings for North Dakota amid heavy snow, sleet

A major winter storm is expected to bring blizzard-like conditions to North Dakota and South Dakota Thursday and Friday, as well as snow and ice in northwestern Minnesota.

Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain are possible across the region, which has prompted blizzard warnings in central and northeastern North Dakota, as well as South Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. Traffic cameras in North Dakota show snow-covered roads and difficult travel conditions.

According to the FOX Weather Forecast Center, in addition to high winds possibly bringing blizzard conditions , snow totals from this winter storm could be significant, resulting in very treacherous travel. Up to 2 feet is possible from central North Dakota to northwestern Minnesota. Up to a foot of snow is possible across other parts of northern Minnesota, North Dakota and north-central South Dakota.

