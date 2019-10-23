BIG cool down coming Halloween week

Hope you chose a warm costume this year because it’s about to get even colder. Outside of our glorious 3-day stretch of mid to upper 60s this past weekend, it’s been a fairly cool month so far. Although, this may pale in comparison to what’s potentially on the horizon.

While much of the state has experienced their first freeze of the fall, MSP Airport officially hasn’t yet. We’re now running more than 2 weeks behind average for that first 32° temperature, but that above freezing streak is about to come to an end. It may happen in the next couple of days with overnight lows possibly near freezing, but if it doesn’t, it is almost certainly will next week.

A strong cold front will make its way from the Arctic to the Upper Midwest from late this week, through the weekend, and will likely blow through here on Sunday. This will bring with it some of the coldest air of the season so far. While the exact forecast is yet to be determined, temperatures could easily be running 10 to 20 degrees below normal. Average highs for Halloween are in the low 50s, with average lows right around the freeze mark. If we’re 20 degree below average…. Well… you can do the math.

That could potentially put HIGHS sub-freezing for some of us and lows likely in the teens and 20s. That would easily put an end to any morsel of a growing season we have left and would accelerate the leaf falling process so that we are out of fall colors by the end of the week. Looks like the cold season is about to “unofficially” arrive.