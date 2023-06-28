Air quality in Minneapolis forces city to cancel active outdoor activities

article

As Minnesota is hit with another wave of smoky air from Canadian wildfires, Minneapolis is canceling some outdoor activities due to poor air quality.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation announced on Twitter Wednesday that outdoor programs in city parks are canceled, including adult and youth leagues and active outdoor lessons.

However, less physically strenuous activities like Music and Movies in the Parks, swimming, and golf are not canceled. If possible, some active outdoor recreation programs will be moved inside.

Minneapolis City SC also announced on Twitter their soccer match against Thunder Bay Chill was moved indoors due to the poor air quality and will be closed to fans. Those who had tickets will be refunded.

There’s been a lot of air quality alerts this summer. The red-level unhealthy air quality alert in effect in the Twin Cities through Wednesday evening is the 23rd for the state this year, setting a new record, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.