Hawking sandwiches and comedy, Floyd's opens at the Guthrie

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The cast of Floyd's, by Lynn Nottage, directed by Kate Whorisky at the Guthrie Theater. Photo Credit: T Charles Erickson © T Charles Erickson Photography

Witty, insightful, and full of laughs, Floyd's at the Guthrie Theater is hawking much more than your basic BLT.

Now making its world premiere, this Guthrie-commissioned piece was written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. The vulnerable comedy tells the tale of a truck stop sandwich shop run by formerly incarcerated employees. The razer-sharp script pulling in audiences with its motley crew of line cooks.. all looking to learn how to make the perfect sandwich.

The show features a powerhouse cast including Tony Award nominee John Earl Jelks and Reza Salazar, who stopped by the FOX 9 Buzz to chat about their new show. You can watch their appearance in the clip above.

Floyd's runs at the Guthrie on its McGuire Proscenium Stage through August 31. Ticket information can be found on guthrietheater.org.