Expand / Collapse search

Taste Buds: Ice Cream Donuts and Homemade Pop Tarts

By
FOX 9
Taste Buds
Published November 12, 2026 9:56 AM CST
Published November 12, 2026 9:56 AM CST
Taste Buds: Ice Cream Donuts and Homemade Pop Tarts
Taste Buds: Ice Cream Donuts and Homemade Pop Tarts

Taste Buds: Ice Cream Donuts and Homemade Pop Tarts

Stephanie Hansen celebrates creative bakers putting a playful spin on classic treats in this episode of "Taste Buds."

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansen celebrates creative bakers putting a playful spin on classic treats in this episode of "Taste Buds."

First, Waddup Dough! owner Seneca Little demonstrates his signature creation: a warm Bismarck donut filled with a scoop of cold ice cream, sealed in a press machine and finished with toppings like Fruity Pebbles, graham cracker crumbs or Kit Kat pieces.

Then Stephanie visits Emily Lauer at Fruit & Grain Bakery. Emily started selling handmade pop tarts at a local farmers market nearly 10 years ago. She takes Stephanie through her process for making flaky, buttery dough from scratch and assembling her top-selling blueberry lemon curd flavor.

Back in her kitchen, Stephanie tests a shortcut version of toaster pastries using store-bought puff pastry, blackberry jam and a quick powdered sugar glaze. The result has since been renamed to a Toaster Strudel Copycat.

Toaster Strudel Copycats

Ingredients for the pastry:

  • 2 sheets puff pastry, thawed
  • 1/2 cup jam
  • 1 tsp water
  • 1 large egg

Ingredients for the icing:

  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 tsp kosher salt
  • 1 tsp jam
  • 3 tsp milk
  • 1 tsp lemon juice
  • 1 tsp lemon zest

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Taste BudsFood and Drink