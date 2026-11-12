Taste Buds: Ice Cream Donuts and Homemade Pop Tarts
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansen celebrates creative bakers putting a playful spin on classic treats in this episode of "Taste Buds."
First, Waddup Dough! owner Seneca Little demonstrates his signature creation: a warm Bismarck donut filled with a scoop of cold ice cream, sealed in a press machine and finished with toppings like Fruity Pebbles, graham cracker crumbs or Kit Kat pieces.
Then Stephanie visits Emily Lauer at Fruit & Grain Bakery. Emily started selling handmade pop tarts at a local farmers market nearly 10 years ago. She takes Stephanie through her process for making flaky, buttery dough from scratch and assembling her top-selling blueberry lemon curd flavor.
Back in her kitchen, Stephanie tests a shortcut version of toaster pastries using store-bought puff pastry, blackberry jam and a quick powdered sugar glaze. The result has since been renamed to a Toaster Strudel Copycat.
Toaster Strudel Copycats
Ingredients for the pastry:
- 2 sheets puff pastry, thawed
- 1/2 cup jam
- 1 tsp water
- 1 large egg
Ingredients for the icing:
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp jam
- 3 tsp milk
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp lemon zest
Instructions are available in the video above and here.