Taste Buds: Crispy Fried Chicken and Buttermilk Biscuits
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansen visits her favorite fried chicken spot – Bull’s Horn Food and Drink in Minneapolis – where Chef Doug Flicker is serving up homemade dill pickle fried chicken in a classic dive bar setting.
Back in her kitchen, Stephanie fries up her own crispy chicken with creamy cucumber salad and welcomes special guest Jason Matheson for his famous southern-style biscuits.
For more episodes of Taste Buds, click here or download the FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV to stream for free.
Creamy Cucumber Salad
Ingredients:
- 2 medium cucumbers, thinly sliced
- 2/3 cup thinly sliced red onion (about 1 medium red onion)
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1 tsp white wine vinegar
- 1 Tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp granulated sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- 2 Tbsp chopped fresh dill
Instructions are available in the video above and here.
Crispy Fried Chicken with Dill Pickle Brine
Ingredients:
- 3 lbs chicken, cut into 8 serving pieces
- 2 cups buttermilk
- 1 cup pickle juice brine
- 8 dashes Tabasco
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 Tbsp kosher salt
- 1 Tbsp freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tsp cayenne pepper
- 1 Tbsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp dried sage
- 1 qt vegetable oil or vegetable shortening
Instructions are available in the video above and here.
Jason Matheson’s Southern-Style Biscuits
Ingredients:
- 2 cups White Lily self-rising flour
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp sugar
- 2 sticks chilled unsalted butter, plus 2 Tbsp reserved
- 2 cups buttermilk
- 1/4 cup Half and Half, for brushing over unbaked biscuits
Instructions are available in the video above and here.