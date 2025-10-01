Expand / Collapse search

Taste Buds: Crispy Fried Chicken and Buttermilk Biscuits

By
Published  October 1, 2025 1:08pm CDT
Taste Buds
FOX 9
Taste Buds: Crispy Fried Chicken and Buttermilk Biscuits

Taste Buds: Crispy Fried Chicken and Buttermilk Biscuits

Stephanie Hansen visits her favorite fried chicken spot – Bull’s Horn Food and Drink in Minneapolis – where Chef Doug Flicker is serving up homemade dill pickle fried chicken in a classic dive bar setting. Back in her kitchen, Stephanie fries up her own crispy chicken with creamy cucumber salad and welcomes special guest Jason Matheson for his famous southern-style biscuits.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansen visits her favorite fried chicken spot – Bull’s Horn Food and Drink in Minneapolis – where Chef Doug Flicker is serving up homemade dill pickle fried chicken in a classic dive bar setting.

Back in her kitchen, Stephanie fries up her own crispy chicken with creamy cucumber salad and welcomes special guest Jason Matheson for his famous southern-style biscuits.

For more episodes of Taste Buds, click here or download the FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV to stream for free.

Creamy Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:

  • 2 medium cucumbers, thinly sliced
  • 2/3 cup thinly sliced red onion (about 1 medium red onion)
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1 tsp white wine vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tsp granulated sugar
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp pepper
  • 2 Tbsp chopped fresh dill

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Crispy Fried Chicken with Dill Pickle Brine

Ingredients:

  • 3 lbs chicken, cut into 8 serving pieces
  • 2 cups buttermilk
  • 1 cup pickle juice brine
  • 8 dashes Tabasco
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 Tbsp kosher salt
  • 1 Tbsp freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tsp cayenne pepper
  • 1 Tbsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp dried sage
  • 1 qt vegetable oil or vegetable shortening

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Jason Matheson’s Southern-Style Biscuits

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups White Lily self-rising flour
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 2 sticks chilled unsalted butter, plus 2 Tbsp reserved
  • 2 cups buttermilk
  • 1/4 cup Half and Half, for brushing over unbaked biscuits

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Taste BudsFood and DrinkMinnesota