Taste Buds: Crispy Fried Chicken and Buttermilk Biscuits

Stephanie Hansen visits her favorite fried chicken spot – Bull’s Horn Food and Drink in Minneapolis – where Chef Doug Flicker is serving up homemade dill pickle fried chicken in a classic dive bar setting.

Back in her kitchen, Stephanie fries up her own crispy chicken with creamy cucumber salad and welcomes special guest Jason Matheson for his famous southern-style biscuits.

Creamy Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:

2 medium cucumbers, thinly sliced

2/3 cup thinly sliced red onion (about 1 medium red onion)

1/2 cup sour cream

1 tsp white wine vinegar

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp granulated sugar

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

2 Tbsp chopped fresh dill

Instructions are available in the video above and here .

Crispy Fried Chicken with Dill Pickle Brine

Ingredients:

3 lbs chicken, cut into 8 serving pieces

2 cups buttermilk

1 cup pickle juice brine

8 dashes Tabasco

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp kosher salt

1 Tbsp freshly ground black pepper

2 tsp cayenne pepper

1 Tbsp smoked paprika

1 tsp dried sage

1 qt vegetable oil or vegetable shortening

Instructions are available in the video above and here .

Jason Matheson’s Southern-Style Biscuits

Ingredients:

2 cups White Lily self-rising flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp sugar

2 sticks chilled unsalted butter, plus 2 Tbsp reserved

2 cups buttermilk

1/4 cup Half and Half, for brushing over unbaked biscuits