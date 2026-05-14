Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Wright County, Stevens County, Redwood County, Chisago County, Sherburne County, Renville County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Yellow Medicine County, Pope County, Mille Lacs County, Lac Qui Parle County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Todd County, Benton County, Kanabec County, Stearns County, Kandiyohi County, Swift County
5
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County, East Polk County, Hubbard County, West Otter Tail County, Mahnomen County, Lake Of The Woods County, West Polk County, West Becker County, Clay County, East Marshall County, East Becker County, Roseau County, Kittson County, North Clearwater County, Wilkin County, East Otter Tail County, South Clearwater County, Grant County, Pennington County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, Red Lake County, South Beltrami County, Wadena County, West Marshall County
Red Flag Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Swift County, Douglas County, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Stevens County, Martin County, Yellow Medicine County, Pope County, Renville County, Watonwan County, Pipestone County, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Nobles County, Jackson County, Rock County, Lincoln County, Lyon County
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Koochiching County, Crow Wing County, South Itasca County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Northern Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Aitkin County, North Cass County, Central St. Louis County, South Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Polk County, Barron County, Washburn County, Burnett County, Douglas County
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM CDT until FRI 6:00 PM CDT, Lincoln County, Lyon County

Taste Buds: Cheesecake Funk

By
Published  May 14, 2026 3:52pm CDT
Taste Buds
FOX 9
Taste Buds: Cheesecake Funk

Taste Buds: Cheesecake Funk

 On this week's episode of Taste Buds, Stephanie Hansen visits Cheesecake Funk in Excelsior. 

(FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansen visits Cheesecake Funk in Excelsior, MN to bake with Vanessa Drews, whose cheesecakes became a favorite of Prince at Paisley Park in 2013.

After Prince’s passing, Vanessa left her career as a paralegal to follow her passion full-time. In 2025, she opened her first retail location just seven minutes from Paisley Park on Highway 7 – a number famously significant to Prince.

Vanessa gives Stephanie a masterclass on her espresso cheesecake with Oreo brown butter crust, before sharing her hack for gluten-free cheesecake made with Heath bar toffee bits.

Back in her kitchen, Stephanie makes brownie cheesecake bars before adding them to a vanilla milkshake.

Brownie Cheesecake Bars

Brownie Layer Ingredients
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
1 stick softened butter
2 large eggs
2 tsp vanilla extract
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/3 cup high quality unsweetened baking cocoa
1/4 tsp baking powder

Cheesecake Layer Ingredients
8 oz cream cheese, room temperature
2/3 cup granulated sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 large egg, room temperature

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Brownie Cheesecake Milkshake

Ingredients (for 1 milkshake)
1 brownie cheesecake bar (from recipe above)
1 cup vanilla bean ice cream
1/4 cup milk
Chocolate sauce swirl
Whipped cream
Crushed Oreos

 Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Craving more cheesecake? Watch our 2023 Halloween episode with Vanessa and her pumpkin cheesecake here.

Taste BudsMinnesota