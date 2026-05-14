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Fmr. MN state senator Justin Eichorn pleads guilty in teen prostitution sting

By
Published  May 14, 2026 1:04pm CDT
Politics
FOX 9
Eichorn released from jail ahead of trial

Eichorn released from jail ahead of trial

A federal judge released former Minnesota State Senator Justin Eichorn from jail ahead of his trial for allegedly attempting to solicit a minor for commercial sex. FOX 9's Paul Blume has the latest details.

The Brief

    • Former Minnesota state senator Justin Eichorn pleaded guilty to attempted possession of child pornography in federal court, stemming from a 2025 sting operation.
    • In March 2025, police said Eichorn attempted to hire a prostitute he believed to be a 17-year-old girl but was actually an undercover Bloomington police officer.
    • Eichorn was originally charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, which carried a minimum 10-year sentence.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Former Minnesota state senator Justin Eichorn has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to his arrest in a sting in Bloomington last year when he was accused of trying to solicit a prostitute he believed to be a 17-year-old girl.

Eichorn plea

What we know:

Eichorn pleaded guilty Thursday morning in St. Paul federal court to a charge of attempted possession of child pornography.

The plea comes as Eichorn was set to face trial in the case starting June 1. Eichorn was originally charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, which carried a minimum sentence of 10 years.

Under the plea agreement, Eichorn appears to be facing between 15 and 21 months behind bars.

The backstory:

Eichorn was arrested and charged in March 2025 for a sting in Bloomington where officers posed as teen sex workers online. Police said Eichorn responded to an ad and exchanged text messages with someone he believed to be a 17-year-old girl.

In the text messages, police said Eichorn negotiated rates, asked about not using a condom, and arranged a meetup. Police arrested Eichorn when he showed up to meet with the girl. In his pickup truck they found cash and a condom.

Big picture view:

Eichorn resigned from office days after his arrest, the same day his Republican colleagues readied a motion to expel him from office.

Eichorn arrest

The other side:

His attorneys fought to dismiss the case last year, arguing that the prosecution in federal court had been politically motivated. Eichorn had originally been charged in Hennepin County Court, along with several other people caught in the sting. Eichorn's case had been one of the few moved to federal court.

His attorneys argued the case had only been moved due to his status as a state lawmaker. The defense argued that if the case had been kept in state court, Eichorn would likely only be facing probation since he has no criminal history.

Dig deeper:

The judge ultimately denied the defense motion to dismiss.

What's next:

Eichorn was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal as he awaits sentencing.

The Source: This story uses previous FOX 9 reporting and federal court documents. 

PoliticsCrime and Public SafetyMinnesota