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Search continues for missing swimmer last seen in Minnesota River

By
Published  May 14, 2026 9:38am CDT
Chaska
FOX 9
article

Carver County authorities are continuing their search for a missing person they believe went for a swim in the Minnesota River. (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Search efforts continue for a man who went missing in the Minnesota River near the Highway 41 bridge in Chaska on Wednesday.
    • Multiple agencies have coordinated efforts using boats, drones, and a helicopter, but he has not yet been found.
    • Authorities say search operations will resume Thursday morning and the public is asked to avoid the area.

CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Carver County authorities are continuing their search for a missing person they believe went for a swim in the Minnesota River, near the Highway 41 bridge in Chaska, but hasn’t been seen since.

Minnesota River missing person search

What we know:

Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud says a 911 call came in at 4:54 p.m. Wednesday, reporting a man in the river near the Highway 41 bridge and Winkel Park boat ramp.

Witnesses told law enforcement the man entered the water on his own and began swimming before he submerged and did not resurface.

Dig deeper:

First responders from the Chaska Police Department, Chaska Fire Department and Carver County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, and have since used drones, an underwater vehicle, sonar-equipped boats and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter to search for the missing man, according to a press release.

Land searches have also been conducted on both sides of the river.

Several agencies, including the Carver County Dive Team, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Victoria Fire Department, Shakopee Fire Department, and Ridgeview Ambulance Services, assisted in the response.

Why you should care:

Search efforts will continue on Thursday, with several agencies, including the Carver County Dive Team, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Victoria Fire Department, Shakopee Fire Department, and Ridgeview Ambulance Services, assisting in the response

What we don't know:

The man’s identity has not been confirmed by authorities.

What's next:

As search efforts continue, the sheriff’s office is asking that the public avoid the area while operations are ongoing.

The Source: Information provided by the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.

ChaskaMinnesota