Taste Buds: A funky cheesecake Halloween
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Stephanie preps for a Halloween party with Vanessa Drews, owner of Cheesecake Funk. Vanessa’s made-from-scratch cheesecakes feature mounds of whipped cream and memorable flavors that captured the attention of Prince at Paisley Park. In this episode, she whips up a pumpkin cheesecake that is scary delicious.
Create your own killer Halloween party with one of Vanessa’s cheesecakes, Stephanie’s savory stuffed pumpkin, and boozy crockpot apple cider!
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Ingredients:
For the crust
- Bag of old-fashioned ginger snap cookies
- One stick of butter
For the cheesecake
- 4 - 8 oz bricks of cream cheese
- 2 cups of sugar
- 4 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Libby puréed pumpkin
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin spice seasoning
For the cinnamon whipped topping
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon powdered sugar
Instructions are available in the video above and here.
Stuffed Pumpkin
Ingredients:
- 1 pumpkin, about 3 pounds
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 2 1/2 - 3 cups stale bread, thinly sliced and cut into 1/2-inch chunks
- 1 cup cheese, such as Gruyère, Swiss or Cheddar or a combination, cut into 1/2-inch chunks
- 3 medium cloves garlic cloves coarsely chopped
- 4 slices bacon, cooked until crisp, drained, and chopped
- 2 cups spinach or kale
- 1/4 cup sliced scallions
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh sage leaves
- 1 teaspoon thyme leaves
- 1 teaspoon rosemary leaves
- About 1/3 - 1/2 cup heavy creamInstructions are available in the video above and here.
Boozy Crockpot Apple Cider
Ingredients:
- 1-gallon Honey Crisp apple cider
- 1 ½ cups Jack Daniels Fire cinnamon whiskey
- 1/2 cup caramel
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- 6 Star Anise
- 3 cinnamon sticks, plus more for garnish
Instructions are available in the video above and here.