Taste Buds: A funky cheesecake Halloween

Stephanie preps for a Halloween party with Vanessa Drews, owner of Cheesecake Funk. Vanessa’s made-from-scratch cheesecakes feature mounds of whipped cream and memorable flavors that captured the attention of Prince at Paisley Park. In this episode, she whips up a pumpkin cheesecake that is scary delicious.

Create your own killer Halloween party with one of Vanessa’s cheesecakes, Stephanie’s savory stuffed pumpkin, and boozy crockpot apple cider!

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Ingredients:

For the crust

Bag of old-fashioned ginger snap cookies

One stick of butter

For the cheesecake

4 - 8 oz bricks of cream cheese

2 cups of sugar

4 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Libby puréed pumpkin

1 teaspoon pumpkin spice seasoning

For the cinnamon whipped topping

2 cups heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Stuffed Pumpkin

Ingredients:

1 pumpkin, about 3 pounds

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 1/2 - 3 cups stale bread, thinly sliced and cut into 1/2-inch chunks

1 cup cheese, such as Gruyère, Swiss or Cheddar or a combination, cut into 1/2-inch chunks

3 medium cloves garlic cloves coarsely chopped

4 slices bacon, cooked until crisp, drained, and chopped

2 cups spinach or kale

1/4 cup sliced scallions

1 tablespoon minced fresh sage leaves

1 teaspoon thyme leaves

1 teaspoon rosemary leaves

About 1/3 - 1/2 cup heavy creamInstructions are available in the video above and here

Boozy Crockpot Apple Cider

Ingredients:

1-gallon Honey Crisp apple cider

1 ½ cups Jack Daniels Fire cinnamon whiskey

1/2 cup caramel

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

6 Star Anise

3 cinnamon sticks, plus more for garnish

Instructions are available in the video above and here.