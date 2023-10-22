Expand / Collapse search

Taste Buds: A funky cheesecake Halloween

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Stephanie preps for a Halloween party with Vanessa Drews, owner of Cheesecake Funk. Vanessa’s made-from-scratch cheesecakes feature mounds of whipped cream and memorable flavors that captured the attention of Prince at Paisley Park. In this episode, she whips up a pumpkin cheesecake that is scary delicious. Create your own killer Halloween party with one of Vanessa’s cheesecakes, Stephanie’s savory stuffed pumpkin, and boozy crockpot apple cider.

Create your own killer Halloween party with one of Vanessa’s cheesecakes, Stephanie’s savory stuffed pumpkin, and boozy crockpot apple cider!

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Ingredients:

For the crust

  • Bag of old-fashioned ginger snap cookies
  • One stick of butter

For the cheesecake

  • 4 - 8 oz bricks of cream cheese
  • 2 cups of sugar
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Libby puréed pumpkin
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin spice seasoning

For the cinnamon whipped topping

  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon powdered sugar

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Stuffed Pumpkin

Ingredients:

  • 1 pumpkin, about 3 pounds
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 1/2 - 3 cups stale bread, thinly sliced and cut into 1/2-inch chunks
  • 1 cup cheese, such as Gruyère, Swiss or Cheddar or a combination, cut into 1/2-inch chunks
  • 3 medium cloves garlic cloves coarsely chopped
  • 4 slices bacon, cooked until crisp, drained, and chopped
  • 2 cups spinach or kale
  • 1/4 cup sliced scallions
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh sage leaves
  • 1 teaspoon thyme leaves
  • 1 teaspoon rosemary leaves
  • About 1/3 - 1/2 cup heavy creamInstructions are available in the video above and here.

Boozy Crockpot Apple Cider

Ingredients:

  • 1-gallon Honey Crisp apple cider
  • 1 ½ cups Jack Daniels Fire cinnamon whiskey
  • 1/2 cup caramel
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 6 Star Anise
  • 3 cinnamon sticks, plus more for garnish

Instructions are available in the video above and here.