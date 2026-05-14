Cottagewood General Store: How neighbors saved 130-year-old landmark from closing

The Brief The Cottagewood General Store in Deephaven has been a community gathering place for more than 130 years. Families, students and neighbors continue to visit for its nostalgic charm, sweet treats and local history. The store now operates as a nonprofit and remains a beloved landmark for all generations.



A neighborhood institution in Deephaven continues to bring generations together with a taste of small-town charm and tradition.

Bike to School Day brings families to a local landmark

What we know:

The Cottagewood General Store has been a favorite spot for families and students, especially during community events like Bike to School Day. "We're here to visit the Cottagewood store because it's our favorite place to be," said Justine Juncker, a customer.



"It's pretty chaotic. It's like herding cats but it's a fun time," said Nelson Kottke, another customer, as dozens of students and parents gathered at the store. People come for the nostalgia, the candy and the sense of community. "We just love the charm and the history of the store and everything that it brings to the community," said Juncker.

"I feel like it's just a fun way to connect with people. And it has a good selection of candy," said Claire Jakubowski, another customer. For many, picking up sweet treats is a highlight. "I usually just like get Sour Patch Kids. There's a lot of options," said Jack Derosier, a customer.

The Cottagewood General Store has lasted for more than 130 years, offering a slice of Americana that feels like stepping into a time machine.

A look inside the store’s history and community role

Why you should care:

The store is more than just a place to buy snacks—it's a living piece of local history. "We have made a conscious decision to try and keep what we can and keep it authentic to its original stuff," said Laurie Jenkins, the store manager.



The shelves are stocked with a variety of candies and the walls are decorated with photos of lake life from years past. "People come on their bikes, they walk, they come from the lake, they come in here to buy bait, they go fishing, a lot of kids, a lotta families, all generations, ages babies to 90 year olds," said Jenkins.



Jenkins has a personal connection to the store, having visited as a child herself. "I was one of these kids riding my bike here, getting ice cream, getting cookie dough was a big thing, and Snapples back in my day," said Jenkins. She became store manager 20 years ago and is dedicated to preserving the landmark. "I love it, we all love it," said Jenkins. "It's definitely a hidden gem. We're definitely tucked away."

Surviving storms, fires and changing times

The backstory:

The Cottagewood General Store first opened in 1895, serving bread, sugar and flour to summer tourists who stayed in cottages, campgrounds and hotels on Lake Minnetonka. Over the years, it has adapted to the times, even selling gas for a period as the area shifted from horse and buggy to automobiles.

The store has survived tough moments, including the Keewaydin Hotel fire in 1924 and a tornado in 1965. "There were houses leveled right across the street. And this was untouched," said Jenkins. "And we laughed at it. Is it the angle that it's at or what? And even now when it storms, I'll be like, don't worry. It won't be destroyed. I should knock on wood when we say that."



Ownership changed hands more than 30 times, and by 1995 the store was closed and up for sale. That’s when neighbors came together to save it.

"They just didn't know what would happen to it and a few guys got together and kind of called an emergency meeting. It was a little cold and everybody came up here that was part of it and contributed what they could," said Jenkins. The names of those neighbors are now etched in bricks in front of the store.



Now, the store is a nonprofit and continues to host community events like grill nights and Fourth of July parades, and it’s where many local kids get their first jobs. "It's almost a rite of passage when you get to the point when you can work here. And it's fun, you work with your peers, you work your neighbors," said Jenkins.

For the young and young at heart

Local perspective:

For many, the Cottagewood General Store is about making memories. "I hope it stays around forever because it's very cool with all these generations. It's very cool to have this store. And it's really what started Cottagewood I guess," said Derosier.