Taste Buds: Cast iron cooking

Stephanie Hansen’s love for cast iron runs deep. In this episode of Taste Buds, she stops by Twin Cities antique store Finds on Broadway to acquire a cast iron pan, before tackling the task of cleaning and seasoning it properly. Then, Stephanie cooks up a few of her favorite cast iron dishes, including a hearty green pork chili stew, rhubarb cake, and a showstopping Dutch baby pancake with her daughter Ellie.

Green Pork Chili Stew

Ingredients

10 medium-sized tomatillos, husks removed

1 large poblano pepper

2 tsp kosher salt

3 cups chicken broth

1 cup packed fresh cilantro leaves

3 Tbsp fresh lime juice (juice of one lime)

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

4 medium garlic cloves, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 zucchini, grated

2 1/2 pounds boneless pork shoulder roast Boston butt, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

3 Tbsp vegetable oil

Instructions are available in the video above and here .

Rhubarb Skillet Cake

Ingredients

Melted butter

1 cup flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1/2 cup half-and-half

1 egg

1/3 cup sour cream

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup rhubarb compote or your favorite jam

Full recipe and instructions are available here .

Dutch Baby Pancake

Ingredients

3 Tbsp unsalted butter, divided

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

3 Tbsp sugar

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp cinnamon (optional)

2 large eggs at room temperature

1/2 cup half-and-half at room temperature

1 tsp vanilla extract

Powdered sugar for serving

Lemon zest and fresh fruit for serving