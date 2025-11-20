Expand / Collapse search

Halftime with Taste Buds: Pizza Stromboli

Published  November 20, 2025 8:47am CST
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Kick up your game day platter with Stephanie’s pizza stromboli – a crowd-pleasing roll stuffed with provolone, pepperoni, salami, and pizza sauce, then brushed with melted garlic butter.

Pizza Stromboli

Ingredients

  • 1 tube of prepared pizza crust
  • 1/3 cup prepared pizza sauce, plus more for dipping
  • 10 slices of salami
  • 12 slices of sandwich pepperoni
  • 8 slices of provolone
  • 1 tsp Italian seasoning
  • 2 Tbsp butter
  • 1 tsp garlic, grated or microplaned
  • 1/2 tsp hot pepper flakes

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

