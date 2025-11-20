Halftime with Taste Buds: Pizza Stromboli

Kick up your game day platter with Stephanie’s pizza stromboli – a crowd-pleasing roll stuffed with provolone, pepperoni, salami, and pizza sauce, then brushed with melted garlic butter.

Pizza Stromboli

Ingredients

1 tube of prepared pizza crust

1/3 cup prepared pizza sauce, plus more for dipping

10 slices of salami

12 slices of sandwich pepperoni

8 slices of provolone

1 tsp Italian seasoning

2 Tbsp butter

1 tsp garlic, grated or microplaned

1/2 tsp hot pepper flakes