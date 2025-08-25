Subcontractor, others say Minneapolis roofing company owes them thousands

The Brief A former subcontractor for American Roofing & Siding claims the company owes him $200K. A supply company and another client sued the contractor; the supply company was awarded $300k. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry revoked the company’s license in June and fined it $15,000.



A subcontractor and others claim a now-defunct Minneapolis roofing and siding company owes them thousands of dollars.

New Brighton man says he’s out $200K after working with Minneapolis contractor

The backstory:

Aaron Delgado, a subcontractor from New Brighton, said he solicited jobs for American Roofing & Siding for two years. But he said he noticed problems in 2024, when he said the company stopped paying him.

He left the company earlier this year, shortly before the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry revoked its license and fined it $15,000. Delgado said the state has not been able to help him recover any of the money because the contractor was not insured.

What they're saying:

"It came to the point where they stopped answering their phones, they stopped paying me commissions, they never built a lot of my clients’ roofs and pocketed their insurance money and some of their personal funds as well for work that never got done," he recalled. "I’ve talked to a couple of attorneys. The most recent one said it would cost me about $4,000 just to serve them a letter and get the process started."

Lawsuits claim contractor owes supply company, client thousands

What we know:

In a pair of lawsuits filed within the last year, a supply company and a client claimed American Roofing & Siding owed them thousands of dollars.

In a lawsuit filed in September, a client claimed the company accepted nearly $6,000 for a roofing job but never did any work. In another lawsuit filed in March, ABC Supply said the contractor owed it $280,000. A judge later forced it to pay that amount, plus attorneys’ fees.

The owner of the company could not be reached for comment.