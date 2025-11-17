Rep. Feist won't seek reelection in 2026, will pivot back to immigration work

article

Rep. Sandra Feist, a third-term representative and immigration attorney, has announced she will retire from the Minnesota House at the end of her current term.

Rep. Feist's impact on Minnesota law

Local perspective:

Rep. Feist, a Democrat from New Brighton who represents District 29B, has worked to update Minnesota laws, including the Student Data Privacy Act and modernizing community supervision funding. She also played a role in the Veterans Restorative Justice Act, which supports veterans and has become a national model, according to a press release.

Feist has been a strong advocate for restorative justice, creating the youth-focused Office of Restorative Practices. Her efforts have been recognized for bringing together diverse parties to address complex issues.

"After my term has ended, I will continue to engage with policy and stand up alongside my community and my family for our shared belief in a state and nation where everyone is supported, accepted, and has a right to a joyful life. Lastly, thank you to my friend, the late Melissa Hortman, who encouraged me to be a ‘squeaky wheel’ and then didn’t hold it against me when I took her advice. I learned so much about principled, effective leadership by following Melissa’s example. Melissa’s mentorship left an indelible impact that I will carry with me always," Feist said in a statement.

Feist's future plans

What's next:

After her term ends, Feist plans to return to her work as an immigration attorney. She aims to continue advocating for policies that support and accept immigrants, a cause she has championed during her time in office.

Feist expressed gratitude to her community, colleagues, and family for their support throughout her political journey. She plans to remain engaged in policy and community advocacy.