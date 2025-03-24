New Brighton postal worker accused of using meth before crash

article

The Brief A New Brighton postal worker is accused of being high on meth while being involved in a two-car crash last Friday morning. Katie Partridge failed field sobriety tests, and a search warrant showed she had 1.01 grams of meth in a lunch box in her postal truck, according to the criminal complaint. She denied using drugs at the scene, and said she got just three hours of sleep the night before, charges state.



A New Brighton postal worker is accused of being high on methamphetamine while being involved in a crash with her work truck, according to charges filed Monday in Ramsey County Court.

Katie Sofia-Lynn Partridge, 36, of Minneapolis, was charged with fifth-degree possession and DWI (operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance) in connection with the incident.

According to court documents, New Brighton police were called at 10:56 a.m. on March 21 to a motor vehicle collision at Old Highway 8 and Highway 96. A U.S. postal truck had rear-ended another vehicle.

The complaint states authorities received information from a post office supervisor that the driver of the truck, identified as Partridge, was a drug user, and it would be prudent to check on her. Authorities say she performed poorly on the walk-and-turn and one-leg-stand field sobriety tests.

The complaint states her eye movement was also consistent with having taken methamphetamine.

The complaint states Partridge was arrested for DWI and during a search warrant arrest to take her into custody, officers saw a white powdery substance in her lunch box. They tested positive for 1.01 grams of methamphetamine.

The complaint states Partridge denied using drugs. She said she only slept three hours the night before the crash.

If convicted on all charges, Partridge faces more than five years in jail and $11,000 in fines. She is due in court Tuesday morning.