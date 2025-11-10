Wayzata Public Schools moves to advance proposal for new schools, tax hike

The Brief The school board on Monday voted to advance plans to build new schools and expand others. The district anticipates that climbing enrollment will exceed capacity in a couple of years. The district plans to ask voters to approve the proposal in a pair of referendums in April 2026.



Facing climbing enrollment and limited space for students, the Wayzata Public Schools board on Monday night voted to move forward with plans to build two new schools and expand others, a move that would ultimately require voter approval since it would be paid for with a property tax hike.

Wayzata advances plan to build new schools, expand others

The plans:

The district plans to build two new schools in Medina, one elementary school and one middle school.

The new elementary school would accommodate 900 students while the new middle school would hold 800.

In addition, the proposal includes plans to expand Wayzata High School to accommodate an extra 900 students. The district also plans to expand other schools.

What they're saying:

"We knew that we were going to outgrow our capacity," said Superintendent Dr. Chace Anderson, noting that enrollment has grown steadily for nearly 20 years. "Last year, we were up between 350 to 400 students, so it is a trend that we’ve experienced for a number of years, and we’re anticipating that that’s going to continue for several years into the future."

Property tax hike would pay for new schools, expansions

How much it will cost:

The district plans to ask voters to approve a pair of referendums totaling $496 million.

It estimates that the average homeowner, with the average home value in the district being $650,000, would pay an additional $396 per year, or $33 a month.

What's next:

The election will be held in April 2026. If voters approve the plans, construction will start the following year and last until 2029.