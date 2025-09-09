Man threatened to kill federal judge in manifesto he printed at Wayzata library: Charges

article

The Brief A 72-year-old man is charged with threatening to assault and murder a federal judge. Robert Ivers was arrested after he printed a 236-page manifesto titled "How to Kill a Federal Judge" at the Wayzata, Minnesota, library, authorities say. Ivers was previously convicted of threatening to kill a federal judge in 2019.



A 72-year-old man has been charged with threatening to assault and murder a federal judge after he allegedly printed off copies of a manifesto titled, "How to Kill a Federal Judge," at the library in Wayzata, Minnesota.

Robert Ivers was previously convicted of threatening to kill a federal judge in 2019.

He's scheduled to make his initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday afternoon.

Robert Ivers charges

The charges:

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office and a 16-page criminal complaint, police responded to the Wayzata library on Sept. 3 on a report of Ivers printing off copies of a 236-page manifesto. Ivers showed the manifesto to library staff, including a page that talked about killing children and had a picture of a gun on it.

Ivers also gave library staff a three-page flier advertising his manifesto before he left the library, court documents state. The flier says the manifesto was designed to teach people how to kill others.

While police investigated the incident, they learned on Aug. 28, Ivers was reported for "concerning behavior" at a church in Minnetonka, a press release says. He had attended multiple services and told church members he planned to return. Church staff looked him up online and discovered he had a past history of threats of violence, a felony conviction and racist commentary.

The Wayzata Police Department arrested Ivers on Sept. 3, a press release said. While being transported by police, he claimed he was having a heart attack and transferred Ivers to the hospital from the jail. Ivers was released from the hospital later that night.

When searching Ivers vehicle, police reportedly found the following:

A photo of the former Pope with crosshairs centered on his head.

20 copies of a spiral-bound printed book titled "How to Kill a Federal Judge" by Robert Ivers.

Multiple copies of fliers advertising what's in the book.

Lists of federal judges.

A copy of the "Anarchist Cookbook".

A white foam box with a toy replica firearm, a box of CO2 cartridges and a container of pellets.

A box of fireworks.

Ivers was arrested again on Sept. 5 and police interviewed him. Ivers admitted to showing copies of the manifesto to library staff and when asked if he thought his book would scare people, Ivers said "It was supposed to."

Robert Ivers' manifesto

Dig deeper:

According to the charges against him, Ivers' manifesto focused on wrongs done to him by the judicial system, as well as his anticipated revenge. It also includes handwritten threats to kill, including threats to judges, their children and pets.

The manifesto includes writings and "disturbing" sketches, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The manifesto also includes the names of federal judges, including the judge who presided over his federal trial and the judge he was previously convicted of threatening to kill.

What they're saying:

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson released the following statement on the charges against Ivers:

"At a time when Minnesota is reeling from acts of violence, the last thing we need is someone spreading fear into our churches, libraries, and courts. Ivers’ threats are bone chilling. After the past few months, we are not taking chances. When someone threatens our community, we believe them, and we will act swiftly to protect Minnesotans."

Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr. of the FBI in Minneapolis also commented on the charges, saying:

"Threats of violence directed at federal judges not only undermine the integrity of our legal system but also pose a grave risk to the principles of justice and democracy. The FBI and our law enforcement partners consider all threats of violence against judges, or any public servants, with grave seriousness. These actions will not be tolerated. As this chilling case confirms, we are fully committed to protecting judges who devote themselves to our communities and legal system."