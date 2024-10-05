Barway Collins honored with statue at Becker Park in Crystal

The Brief Barway Collins is being remembered after a statue of him was unveiled Saturday at Becker Park in Crystal. Barway went missing at 10-years-old, back in 2015. His body was found in the Mississippi River, and his father ultimately confessed to killing him. The statue was built after community members raised over $21,000.



March 18, 2015, was a day that forever changed the life of Louise Karluah. Nearly 10 years ago, she learned her 10-year-old son, Barway Collins, was missing, after he got off his school bus in Crystal.

There weeks later, Barway’s body was found in the Mississippi River. He’d been killed by his own father Pierre Collins, who later pled guilty and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Investigators believe the killing was part of a plot to collect insurance money.

"I cry every day, every day," Karluah said. "He’s one of the sweetest kids ever."

On Saturday, Barway’s spirit was immortalized in a bronze, life-size statue at Becker Park.

It was an emotional day filled with competing feelings of grief and joy.

The statue stands next to the apartment complex where Barway once lived and played.

"This is so precious to me. This is so precious to me," Karluah said. "Thank you for everything. Thanks for always being by me and my family. Thank you for keeping me in your prayers."

Community members donated more than $21,000 for the statue.

"I’m really happy. What a beautiful gesture this is," Helen Bassett told FOX 9. "I think the statue is marvelous."

Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering says the statue is a reminder of the potential that was stolen, in what she calls the most horrific event of her 26 year career.

"Today we gather not just to dedicate a statue, but to honor the memory of a young boy’s life," Chief Stephanie Revering said. "It’s incredible – it will bring tears to my eyes every time I come into this park."

Barway’s mother also hopes to build a school in Liberia in her son’s name, to ensure his memory remains alive around the world.