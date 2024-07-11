Stolen Wizard of Oz ruby slippers case: Decade of other art thefts uncovered

The Crystal Police Department requested charges be filed against a 76-year-old man federally indicted in the stolen "Wizard of Oz" ruby slippers case for his alleged involvement in a retail crime ring.

Police said they filed a request on Wednesday with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for charges of organized retail theft, conspiracy to commit theft, and receiving stolen property to be filed against Jerry Hal Saliterman after an investigation uncovered an estimated $400,000 of stolen artwork and merchandise spanning over a decade.

According to the press release, the FBI discovered evidence of the alleged retail theft operation while investigating the ruby slippers stolen from the Judy Garland Museum. Saliterman was federally indicted in March 2024 with theft of a major artwork and witness tampering in connection to the case.

The FBI contacted the Crystal Police Department in May 2023 about the development and police took over the case.

Authorities said during the investigation, they located artwork and other merchandise taken from businesses throughout the Twin Cities metro over the past 18 years, as well as other items they say are consistent with the operation of a retail crime ring.

Furthermore, police said ledgers recording sales of a "large number of stolen items" and money from eBay sales by Saliterman were also discovered. Police noted some stolen items had been returned to the businesses but didn't further elaborate on Saliterman's alleged role in the ring.

"We are extremely proud of the Crystal Police Investigators involved in this case, who worked diligently throughout this investigation to recover a large amount of stolen property and return as much as possible to the businesses it was stolen from," police said in a statement.

Authorities also claim Saliterman assaulted and harassed his wife to ensure she would not tell law enforcement of the "organized crime ring he was involved in." Police requested charges relating to domestic assault and harassment be filed against him.

"We are proud that we were able to provide assistance and support to a domestic abuse survivor to help free her from the cycle she was caught in and to support her moving forward," police added in a statement.

According to Minnesota court records, Saliterman has theft convictions dating back to 1990. His most recent conviction is a misdemeanor theft charge in Hennepin County after allegedly trying to steal merchandise from an Apple Store in 2016.

The police department continues to investigate the case. Anyone with information or a tip can call the department at 763-531-1014.

As of Thursday morning, no new charges have been filed against Saliterman.