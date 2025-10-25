House of Worship Security Summit pairs faith leaders with security professionals

The Brief The free event taught church security leaders about starting a safety team, funding options, and legal issues. The summit comes nearly 8 weeks after the deadly church shooting at Annunciation in Minneapolis. Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt was among the speakers.



On Saturday, hundreds gathered at Bloomington's Westwood Community Church to learn about church safety, just eight weeks after the tragedy at Annunciation Church, which claimed the lives of two children and injured 30 others.

Security Summit

What we know:

Led by Chaska-based Kingswood Security Consulting, religious leaders, volunteers, and administrators were invited to learn about starting a church safety team, security grants, and more.

Kingswood founder and president Simon Osamoh says having a church shooting happen so close to home has prompted many churches and private schools across the area to look at their security plans, in some cases, for the first time.

"One of our biggest challenges for houses of worship have is around complacency and denial of danger," said Osamoh.

Attendees were also able to learn about the nonprofit security grant program, which allows Minnesota non-profits to apply for FEMA funding through the state for security enhancements.

Sheriff Witt on Church Safety

What they're saying:

One of the speakers at the event was Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt, who says she thinks of Annunciation every single day.

She spoke to the crowd about the county's Shield Program, which partners law enforcement with private security to investigate threats and prevent emergencies.

"Those relationships are so valuable right now," said Witt.

She adds another important relationship is law enforcement's connection with the community, so that if people see something, they have the courage to say something.