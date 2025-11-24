Expand / Collapse search
ICE employee federally indicted in 'Operation Creep' sex sting

By
Published  November 24, 2025 12:42pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
Booker Hodges on Operation Creep: 'You've got to watch your kids'

Booker Hodges on Operation Creep: 'You've got to watch your kids'

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges talked Wednesday on FOX 9's All Day about the 16 men arrested as part of Operation Sting, thinking they were meeting a 17-year-old girl for sex.

The Brief

    • An ICE employee has been federally indicted on one count of attempted enticement of a minor.
    • The charge stems from a Bloomington police sex trafficking sting dubbed "Operation Creep."
    • The ICE employee was just one of 16 men arrested for allegedly trying to solicit sex from an undercover officer posing as a 17-year-old girl.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employee is facing a federal charge after reportedly being caught in a Bloomington police sex trafficking sting. 

Federal indictment in ‘Operation Creep’

The backstory:

Alexander Steven Back, a civilian auditor for the Department of Homeland Security, has been federally indicted on one count of attempted enticement of a minor in connection with a multi-agency sex trafficking sting known as "Operation Creep." Back is also facing an additional charge of soliciting a minor for prostitution in Hennepin County.

Back was among the 16 men arrested for allegedly trying to solicit sex from an undercover officer posing as a 17-year-old girl. According to the indictment, Back engaged in explicit text conversations with the undercover officer, even after being informed she was 17 years old.

According to the indictment, Back allegedly went to meet the girl and was arrested, with officers finding two cellphones and ICE identification.

In an interview with investigators, Back claimed he didn’t know why he continued talking to the girl after learning her age, stating, "I don’t really know if there is anything to say. It’s all there in the texts." 

Authorities announced 16 arrests in a joint law enforcement sex solicitation sting, called "Operation Creep." (FOX 9)

‘Operation I Can’t Help Myself’ 

Bloomington PD operation 'I Can't Help Myself' [RAW]

Bloomington PD operation 'I Can't Help Myself' [RAW]

Bloomington police chief Booker Hodges held a press conference Monday regarding the minor prostitution sting, called operation "I Can't Help Myself," that led to the arrest and charges of nine people, including former Minnesota Senator Justin Eichorn.

Dig deeper:

"Operation Creep" is similar to another sting operation earlier this year called "Operation I Can’t Help Myself," which led to the arrest of former Minnesota state lawmaker Justin Eichorn.

Eichorn was federally indicted with attempted enticement of a minor and subsequently resigned from his Senate position.

What's next:

Back and Eichorn’s cases are currently working through the court systems. 

The Source: This story uses information from previous FOX 9 reporting and federal court documents.

Crime and Public SafetyBloomington