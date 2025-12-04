Expand / Collapse search

Bloomington use-of-force incident under investigation by BCA

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated  December 4, 2025 9:45am CST
The BCA is investigating a "use-of-force" incident in Bloomington. Photos from the scene show what appear to be bullet holes in a vehicle that's behind crime-scene tape. (FOX 9)

    • The BCA is investigating a use-of-force incident in Bloomington on Thursday morning.
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a "use-of-force incident" in Bloomington

What we know:

The BCA has not released any additional information after sharing on social media at 8:02 a.m. Thursday that its agents are investigating.

Photos from the scene show what appear to be bullet holes in a vehicle that's behind crime-scene tape.

It's unclear what agency was involved in the incident, where it happened or what happened.

The Source: This story uses information from a BCA social media post. 

