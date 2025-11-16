Wrong-way, 3-vehicle crash in Bloomington leaves woman dead

article

The Brief A woman from Shakopee died after a crash that involved three different vehicles. Authorities say the woman was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 169 when the crash happened. One other driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.



Authorities are investigating a wrong-way crash on Highway 169 in Bloomington that left a woman dead.

Bloomington fatal crash

What we know:

A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15.

A Pontiac Grand Am was being driven south in the northbound lanes of Highway 169 when it crashed into a northbound Hyundai Sonata at Anderson Lakes Parkway. The Hyundai was then pushed into a Ford F-150.

The driver of the Pontiac, Jasmine Jayde Nanclares, 29, of Shakopee, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No one inside the F-150 was hurt.

What we don't know:

The crash report states it is unknown if Nanclares was wearing a seat belt or if alcohol was involved.