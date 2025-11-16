Wrong-way, 3-vehicle crash in Bloomington leaves woman dead
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are investigating a wrong-way crash on Highway 169 in Bloomington that left a woman dead.
Bloomington fatal crash
What we know:
A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15.
A Pontiac Grand Am was being driven south in the northbound lanes of Highway 169 when it crashed into a northbound Hyundai Sonata at Anderson Lakes Parkway. The Hyundai was then pushed into a Ford F-150.
The driver of the Pontiac, Jasmine Jayde Nanclares, 29, of Shakopee, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the Hyundai was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
No one inside the F-150 was hurt.
What we don't know:
The crash report states it is unknown if Nanclares was wearing a seat belt or if alcohol was involved.
The Source: This story uses information shared in a Minnesota State Patrol crash report and footage from a MnDOT traffic camera.