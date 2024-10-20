Vikings drop 31-29 thriller to Lions for first loss of season

article

The Brief The Vikings lost 31-29 to the Lions Sunday in a battle of two of the top teams in the NFC Jake Bates' 44-yard field goal with 15 seconds left was the game-winner for the Lions The Vikings took the lead with 5:50 to play on Ivan Pace Jr.'s fumble recovery for a touchdown that Josh Metellus forced



The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions are probably the two best teams in the NFC as we enter Week 7, and the two teams went through a heavyweight fight on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings lost 31-29 on Jake Bates’ 44-yard field goal with 15 seconds to play. Minnesota suffers its first loss of the season after a 5-0 start, and is now behind the Lions in the NFC North Division. The two teams meet again in Week 18.

The big play

It looked like the Vikings might steal a win with a defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter. Josh Metellus and Ivan Pace Jr. gave the Vikings their first lead of the second half with 5:50 to play. Metellus forced a David Montgomery fumble, punching the ball out, and Pace scooped it up and scored for the go-ahead touchdown, sending the fans at U.S. Bank Stadium into an absolute frenzy.

It was Minnesota’s only takeaway of the game, and the defensive score came at the most critical time.

The big sequence

The Lions scored 21 second quarter points to take control after getting down 10-0 early. Jahmyr Gibbs had touchdown runs of 45 and seven yards, and Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 35-yard touchdown.

In the middle of that sequence, Sam Darnold was intercepted by Brian Branch to set up the Lions’ third touchdown. On the opposite side of the field, Aaron Jones was uncovered in the flat for what would’ve been a big gain. Darnold never looked at him, and was locked in on Jordan Addison.

Vikings score first 10 points

Dan Campbell is known for taking chances on fourth down with the Lions, and he did not waste any time Sunday. On Detroit’s first offensive series, he opted for a fake punt on 4th-and-7 from his own 33-yard line. Brian Asamoah and Josh Metellus were not fooled, and made the stop for a turnover on downs.

Two plays later, Aaron Jones scored from 34 yards out untouched to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead less than four minutes into the game. Will Reichard added a field goal, the first of three on the day, for a 10-0 lead.

No slowing Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs

Jared Goff was tremendous Sunday. He finished 22-of-25 passing for 280 yards and two touchdowns. He also go them into field goal range for Bates’ game-winner. Jahmyr Gibbs had 15 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

What’s next

The Vikings travel to the L.A. Rams for Thursday Night Football.