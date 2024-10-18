Bridget Carleton free throws give Lynx 82-80 win over Liberty, send WNBA Finals to Game 5

The Brief Bridget Carleton made 2 free throws with 2 seconds left to lift the Minnesota Lynx to an 82-80 win over the New York Liberty in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals The Lynx forced a winner-take-all Game 5 in Brooklyn Sunday night, as the series is tied 2-2. Five players scored in double figures The Lynx are seeking their first title since 2017.



The Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty deserved to have the WNBA Finals go to a decisive Game 5, and Bridget Carleton made sure that would happen Friday night at Target Center.

Carleton got an offensive rebound and was fouled with two seconds to play with the game tied 80-80. She hit both free throws, and Sabrina Ionescu’s prayer at the buzzer was an air ball. The Lynx got the win, and there will be a Game 5 Sunday night in Brooklyn.

"It’s the epitome of the year she’s had and how important she’s been to this team. She’s a hustle-play player, so that was on display. Give yourself a chance to either put it in or get fouled. That’s just what she does every day when we’re around her," Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said after the win. "You can always count on her to be there for you, we’re obviously super proud of Bridget."

"We can bank on her to make those hustle plays and be cool and collected to make those free throws. That’s the hardest shot in basketball, free throws at the end of the game. To knock those down at the big moment is exactly who BC is," forward Napheesa Collier said. "They were saying Naz free tattoos, I think BC free tattoos is ours."

The Lynx had five players in double figures Friday, led by Kayla McBride’s 19 points. Courtney Williams had 15, Collier had 14, and Carleton and Alanna Smith had 12 each.

Courtney Williams tells Holly Rowe ‘I’m in a Birkin right now’ during Game 4

Courtney Williams was in her bag for the Minnesota Lynx during the first half of Game 4 of the WNBA Finals Friday night at Target Center. A Birkin, to be exact.

Williams said that to ESPN basketball reporter Holly Rowe as the two did a live interview at half while walking back to the Lynx locker room. Williams had 13 points and three assists in the first half. She also had an acrobatic driving reverse lay up to start the third quarter.

"I’m in a Birkin right now. So I gotta make sure I don’t drop down to a Target bag. I gotta stay in my Birkin," Williams said.

What it means

A Birkin is a high-end purse, ranging anywhere from over $10,000 to hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on size and style.

Drama between Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier?

UConn coach Geno Auriemma apparently said he wanted Breanna Stewart to score 50 points in Game 4. When asked postgame, Napheesa Collier said she hadn't heard from Auriemma. Stewart and Collier both played for him in college.

"It sounds like he’s rooting for them. He didn’t text that to me," Collier said. "Looks like I’m going to have to text him about some things now."

Collier also shared an embrace with Lindsay Whalen, a former Lynx player who was sitting courtside Friday.

"She was saying how proud she is of us and the team. I was telling her that she has to get her butt to New York," Collier said.

What’s next

The Lynx and Liberty will play a winner-take-all Game 5 Sunday night at the Barclays Center. The Lynx haven’t won a WNBA title since 2017.

"What I’m just thrilled about is that this group gets to experience the Game 5. It’s beyond words how we feel about this team, and we just so wanted them to be in the Finals, and to put themselves in a position to win a championship. We’ve done just that," Reeve said.