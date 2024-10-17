Karl-Anthony Towns caught watching Wolves game at concert

article

A viral social media clip shows former Wolves-now-Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns glued to a Minnesota Timberwolves preseason game while out at a concert.

What we know

KAT was apparently out for a night on the town at his new basketball home, Madison Square Garden, to catch a concert by Billie Eilish on Wednesday.

But rather than watching the show, an Instagram clip posted by his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, showed Towns ignoring the show and glued to the Wolves game against the Bulls.

The Bulls game was the debut of Towns' trade counterpart Julius Randle, who played his first game for the Timberwolves.

Background

Towns was drafted by Minnesota with the number one overall pick and played nine seasons with the Timberwolves before being traded.

Towns scored 16 points with 16 rebounds in a preseason matchup against the Wolves last week.