Tim Connelly went to Karl Anthony Towns' home to tell him about trade to Knicks

The Brief The Timberwolves traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks two days before the start of training camp Tim Connelly went to Karl-Anthony Towns' home to tell him in-person he was being traded The Timberwolves host the Knicks in December in what will be KAT's return to Target Center



Karl-Anthony Towns was at his Twin Cities home with three of his closest friends and his dad when the doorbell rang.

It was Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly. After nine seasons with the team that drafted him No. 1 overall, Towns would be leaving Minnesota. On a podcast with new teammate Jalen Brunson, Towns said Connelly had the decency to come to his house and tell him the news in-person.

Minutes later, Shams Charania dropped the bomb on social media and shook the NBA.

"Four minutes. By the time the shock wore off, Shams had already tweeted it. Tim told me to my face that I was traded, it was gangster, I ain’t going to lie," Towns said. "I respect it. The fact that it happened this way, I have to give him respect.

Why it matters

Trades are nothing new in professional sports, but Towns was highly-respected by the Timberwolves and was the face of the franchise along with Anthony Edwards. So many athletes in the current landscape find out these type of things on social media, without a word or conversation with the team or general manager.

This type of break-up was bigger than a text, email or phone call. It required a face-to-face conversation.

Towns had just helped lead the Timberwolves to its second best regular season in franchise history. He was also a major piece of the team’s run to the Western Conference Finals.

What’s next

The Timberwolves reunited with Towns during the preseason last week. The Timberwolves open the regular season Oct. 22 at the L.A. Lakers. The Timberwolves and Knicks will meet in the regular season on Dec. 19. That will mark Towns’ return to Target Center.