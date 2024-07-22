Minnesota voters eye Democratic National Convention for ballot options

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden announced the end of his campaign for a second term as president, before endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement for him in the Oval Office next year.

"Nothing in modern American history looks like this," Hamline University Political Science Professor David Schultz said. "We really haven’t seen anything like this potentially since 1968."

Democrats will have to move quickly to pencil in their new candidates on top of the ballot.

The Democratic National Convention is in less than one month, and election day is just over 100 days away.

"We’ve received quite a number of calls and emails and interest out there in what this means in terms of the rules in Minnesota. Some people are concerned is this too late to make this kind of switch?" Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon told FOX 9 on Monday. "I don’t see any realistic legal challenge here… I think Minnesota voters should feel very confident."

"There will still be enough time to place names on the ballot and have ballots printed," Schultz echoed. "The Secretary of State is just literally waiting to type the names in."

August 26 is the deadline for parties to tell their office who their nominees are for president and vice president.