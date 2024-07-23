$200 million greenhouse emissions grant announced by Walz, EPA

Hoping to combat the effects of climate change, Gov. Tim Walz will visit a nonprofit in New Hope to announce a $200 million Climate Pollution Reduction Grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

What we know

The grants will be aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Minnesota’s food system. The funding was awarded as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law by President Biden in 2022.

Walz will be joined by EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore and MPCA Commissioner Katrina Kessler. Watch the 11 a.m. press conference live in the player above.

Digging deeper

According to a press release, Minnesota leaders will use the $200 million grant to implement a wide range of improvements to the state’s food system, including climate-smart farming practices, electrifying vehicles that transport food, and scaling up food waste prevention programs.