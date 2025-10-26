Anthony Edwards exits Timberwolves' home opener with hamstring injury

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Indiana Pacers 114-110 Sunday in their home opener at Target Center. Anthony Edwards played just three minutes and left the game in the first quarter with a hamstring injury. Julius Randle led the Timberwolves with 31 points. The Timberwolves host the Denver Nuggets Monday, and the L.A. Lakers without Luka Doncic and LeBron James Wednesday.



The Minnesota Timberwolves brought the "Black Tree" jerseys out for the 2025-26 home opener at Target Center and beat the Indiana Pacers 114-110, but it came at a cost.

Anthony Edwards leaves injured

What we know:

Timberwolves’ star guard Anthony Edwards played just three minutes Sunday night and had five points before having to leave the game with a right hamstring injury. He did not return, though he did join the team on the bench in street clothes for the remainder of the game.

Timberwolves’ coach Chris Finch didn’t have an update on Edwards after the game. Edwards nearly missed opening night at Portland due to back spasms. He ended up scoring 41 points in a win over the Trail Blazers.

Other Timberwolves step up

Why you should care:

Without Edwards, Julius Randle led five Timberwolves in double figures with 31 points, four rebounds and six assists. Donte DiVincenzo added 17 points, Naz Reid had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 18 rebounds.

Busy week ahead

What's next:

Sunday marked the first of three games in four nights, all at Target Center. The Timberwolves host the Denver Nuggets Monday night, then host the L.A. Lakers, who will be without LeBron James and Luka Doncic, Wednesday night.