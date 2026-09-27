WNBA Playoffs: Minnesota Lynx drop Game 1 to Liberty, 91-75

The Brief The Minnesota Lynx lost Game 1 of their WNBA Playoff series to the New York Liberty 91-75 on Sunday at Target Center. It's a best-of-three series, so the Lynx need a win at New York Tuesday night to extend their season. The Lynx are seeking their first WNBA title since 2017 as the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.



The Minnesota Lynx were the best regular season team in the WNBA, but now their season is on the line Tuesday night.

Lynx lose Game 1 to Liberty

The backstory:

In front of a full house at Target Center Sunday afternoon, the Lynx lost Game 1 of their best-of-three series to the New York Liberty, 91-75. The series heads to New York on Tuesday, and the Liberty can eliminate the Lynx with a victory.

If Minnesota wins Game 2, the series comes back to Minneapolis for a decisive Game 3 Thursday night.

The Lynx had a 44-40 lead at the half despite a slow start. The Liberty led 65-60 after three, and slowly pulled away to get the Game 1 win. Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 34 points, and added 12 rebounds. Sabrina Ionescu added 12 points and six assists.

Nia Brodie led the Lynx with 16 points. Napheesa Collier had just 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Kayla McBride added 14 points and six assists.

What’s at stake

Why you should care:

The Lynx have four WNBA championships, but are seeking their first since 2017. The Lynx were the No. 1 seed last year, but were eliminated in the semifinals by the Phoenix Mercury.