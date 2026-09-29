Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty: How to watch WNBA playoffs Game 2

The Brief The Minnesota Lynx face the New York Liberty in Game 2 of their WNBA Playoff series Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the Lynx need a win to extend their season. The game will air on USA Network.



The Minnesota Lynx face the New York Liberty in Game 2 of their WNBA Playoff series Tuesday night, and the game will air on national television.

The Lynx need a win to extend their season, and force a Game 3 on Thursday.

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty

What: Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty, WNBA Playoffs Game 2

When: 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: USA Network, CNBC

Lynx lose Game 1, 91-75

The backstory:

The Lynx lost Game 1 to the Liberty, 91-75, on Sunday afternoon at Target Center.

It’s a best-of-three series, so the Lynx face elimination Tuesday night.

If they lose, their season is over with an early playoff exit for the second straight season.

If they win, a decisive Game 3 is back in Minneapolis Thursday night.

Olivia Miles, Cheryl Reeve earn WNBA honors

Why you should care:

On Monday, the WNBA announced its regular season honors, with Lynx guard Olivia Miles being named the Rookie of the Year. The No. 2 overall pick is the sixth in franchise history to earn the award.

Miles finished her debut season by breaking the league's all-time rookie scoring record with 790 points. She averaged 19.8 points on 49.2% shooting from the floor and 38.8% from three-point range, along with 6.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game across 40 appearances, all starts. Miles finished the season ranked seventh in the league in assists, eighth in scoring and ninth in both total points and total assists (239), while leading all rookies in total points, points per game, field goals made (279), defensive rebounds (163), total assists, assists per game and efficiency (21.4).

Head Coach Cheryl Reeve also earned her record fifth WNBA Coach of the Year honor.

She led the Lynx to a 33-11 regular season record, good for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. The Lynx are seeking their first WNBA title since 2017.