WNBA playoffs schedule 2026: Lynx-Liberty schedule, games times
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Officials have released the playoff schedule for the Minnesota Lynx.
READ MORE: Minnesota Lynx clinch No. 1 seed for WNBA playoffs, despite loss to Fever
Minnesota Lynx playoff schedule
What we know:
- Game 1: MN Lynx vs. New York Liberty on Sunday, Sept. 27, 1 p.m. at Target Center on ABC
- Game 2: MN Lynx vs. New York Liberty on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m. at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on USA Network
- Game 3: (TBD, if necessary) MN Lynx vs. New York Liberty on Thursday, Oct. 1 at Target Center
How the WNBA playoffs work
Big picture view:
The first round playoffs will be determined by the best of three games, with the second round a best of five and the WNBA Finals decided in a seven-game series.
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