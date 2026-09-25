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WNBA playoffs schedule 2026: Lynx-Liberty schedule, games times

By
FOX 9
Minnesota Lynx
Published September 25, 2026 10:31 AM CDT
Published September 25, 2026 10:31 AM CDT
Lynx end regular season with 86-66 win over Indiana Fever
Lynx end regular season with 86-66 win over Indiana Fever

Lynx end regular season with 86-66 win over Indiana Fever

The Minnesota Lynx closed out the regular season with an 86-66 win over the Indiana Fever Thursday night at Target Center. The Lynx are the No. 1 seed for the WNBA Playoffs, and face the New York Liberty in the first round on Sunday. Cheryl Reeve, Kayla McBride and Natasha Howard spoke with reporters postgame.

The Brief

    • The playoff schedule for the Minnesota Lynx has been released after their win over the Indiana Fever.
    • The No. 1-seeded Minnesota Lynx will face the No. 8-seeded New York Liberty in the first round of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs.
    • The first round playoffs will be determined by the best of three games, with the second round a best of five and the WNBA Finals decided in a seven-game series.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Officials have released the playoff schedule for the Minnesota Lynx.

READ MORE: Minnesota Lynx clinch No. 1 seed for WNBA playoffs, despite loss to Fever

Minnesota Lynx playoff schedule

What we know:

  • Game 1: MN Lynx vs. New York Liberty on Sunday, Sept. 27, 1 p.m. at Target Center on ABC
  • Game 2: MN Lynx vs. New York Liberty on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m. at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on USA Network
  • Game 3: (TBD, if necessary) MN Lynx vs. New York Liberty on Thursday, Oct. 1 at Target Center

How the WNBA playoffs work 

Big picture view:

The first round playoffs will be determined by the best of three games, with the second round a best of five and the WNBA Finals decided in a seven-game series.

The Source: This story uses information 

Minnesota LynxSports