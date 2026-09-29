Two lost hunters found near Hibbing: Drone, ATVs used in St. Louis County rescue

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The Brief The St. Louis County Rescue Squad and Sheriff's deputies rescued two lost hunters near Hibbing on Sept. 28. A drone was used to locate the pair about a half mile into the woods before rescuers reached them on foot. Neither hunter nor any first responder was injured during the rescue.



A drone, ATVs and a trek through the woods brought two lost hunters home safe near Hibbing.

Rescue in the woods

What we know:

Around 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 28, the St. Louis County Rescue Squad and Sheriff's deputies were called out to the area near the intersection of South Townline Road and Hingeley Road, south of Hibbing, according to officials. The call came in for two hunters who had become lost in the area.

Once first responders arrived, they launched a drone that located both hunters about a half mile from the roadway, deep in the woods. ATVs were used to get as close as possible to the pair before rescuers had to continue on foot for roughly a quarter mile through heavily wooded terrain to reach them.

First responders made contact with a 40-year-old man from Duluth and a 39-year-old woman from Hibbing. Rescuers then led both individuals back to the road. Officials said no injuries were reported for either hunter or any first responder during the rescue.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how long the two hunters had been lost before the call went out, or what type of hunting had brought them to the area.