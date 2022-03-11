With MLB lockout over, what’s the outlook for the Minnesota Twins?

As it turns out, Major League Baseball will have a season in 2022.

After 99 days of the owners and players failing to reach an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, a week of marathon negotiations, offers and counter-offers ended with a deal Thursday afternoon. Free agency started Thursday night, and players can report to Spring Training.

Opening Day for the MLB will be April 7. The Minnesota Twins will have some adjusting to do to the schedule, but they’ll play a 162-game schedule and will open the regular season against the Seattle Mariners at Target Field. The team has already started reporting to Spring Training in Fort Myers, Fla.

So what’s the outlook for the Twins in 2022? Fans might have to be patient, with the team coming off a 73-89 season and a last place finish in the American League Central Division.

STARTING PITCHING

The MLB season starts in a little more than three weeks, and we don’t yet know who the Twins’ starting pitcher will be on Opening Day. That’s certainly cause for a little concern. Jose Berrios is gone after being traded last season, and Kenta Maeda is out for the season after having Tommy John surgery. Bailey Ober and Joe Ryan combined for 25 starts last season, and the hope is the Twins bring back Michael Pineda. After that, the options include Caleb Thielbar, Tyler Duffey, Griffin Jax and Randy Dobnak.S

INFIELD

The Twins’ infield might be the most stable area for the organization entering the season, but that’s only if they can stay healthy. Josh Donaldson will be at third, utility man Luis Arraez could start the season at shortstop, Jorge Polanco would be at second and Miguel Sano at first.

OUTFIELD

The outfield will start the season with Byron Buxton in center, fresh off a $100 million contract extension that’s a win for both sides. Buxton gets paid, and the team gets a friendlier deal until he proves he can stay healthy for a full season. Max Kepler will be in right field, and left field looks to be a competition between Brent Rooker, Trevor Larnach, Alex Kirilloff and Jake Cave.

CAN THE TWINS COMPETE IN THE AL CENTRAL?

Rocco Baldelli won over Twins’ fans early after taking over for Paul Molitor. Baldelli led the Twins to AL Central titles in his first two seasons, winning AL Manager of the Year in 2019 after leading Minnesota to 101 regular season wins. In 2020? Another division title in a season shortened by COVID-19 and labor negotiations. Last season? 73-89 and last in the division. The Twins need to find pitching, and a lot of it, to get back to being competitive in 2022.

Advertisement

The Twins enter the season looking to get back to playoffs, and win a postseason game for the first time since 2004.