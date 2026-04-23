Wild's Matt Boldy not happy about Jamie Benn hit that forced him to leave Game 3

The Brief The Minnesota Wild lost a double overtime thriller 4-3 to the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup Playoff series Wednesday night. The Wild trails the series 2-1. Matt Boldy had to leave the game in the first period after getting hit in the back of the head. No penalty was called, and he returned after being evaluated for a concussion. Vikings' star receiver Justin Jefferson led the "Let's Play Hockey" chant just before puck drop.



In a thriller that didn’t end until very early Thursday morning, the Minnesota Wild suffered a gut-wrenching 2-1 double overtime loss to the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup Playoff series.

The Wild now trails the series 2-1, with a crucial Game 4 ahead Saturday afternoon at Grand Casino Arena. Matt Boldy had to leave the game early in the first period after taking a hit to the back of his head, and wasn’t happy about it postgame.

Matt Boldy leaves in first period

The backstory:

Boldy went to the ice early in the first period and was in obvious pain after taking a cross check to the back of his head from Jamie Benn. No penalty was called on the play, and Boldy missed the rest of the first period getting checked for a concussion.

"Mandatory pull so it is what it is. It’s hockey, they’ve got a hard job too, it’s not easy for them. It is what it is. I felt good," Boldy said.

Boldy returned in the second period, and had a crazy assist on Joel Eriksson Ek’s goal five minutes into the frame that tied the game 2-2.

"He’s a competitive guy and wants to be a difference-maker out there. He wants to win, and I think that’s what you saw, a guy trying to make a play," Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes said.

"Matt’s an ultra competitor. Glad he was able to come back, and he made a big impact in the game for us.," Wild coach John Hynes said.

Justin Jefferson does ‘Let’s Play Hockey’ chant

Why you should care:

Justin Jefferson spoke at TCO Performance Center on Monday from the Minnesota Vikings offseason workout program, and said he had never been to a Wild game. He’s been spotted several times at Timberwolves’ playoff games courtside.

Not only did Jefferson attend Wednesday night’s game, he had a No. 18 Wild jersey, and led the program "Let’s Play Hockey" chant to fire up the crowd. He and several of his teammates, including J.J. McCarthy, were in a suite for the game.

Wild lose 4-3 in double overtime

Dig deeper:

Michael McCarron scored at 17:25 of the second period to give the Wild a 3-2 lead, but it wouldn’t last. Duchene tied the game at the 10:18 mark of the third period, and Wyatt Johnston scored the game-winner at the 12:10 mark of the second overtime off a deflection that Jesper Wallstedt couldn’t see.

The loss is a gut-punch for a highly-competitive game. The Wild and Stars meet for Game 4 at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and Minnesota needs a win to tie the series before it heads back to Dallas. If they lose Game 4, they would trail the best-of-seven series 3-1 and face elimination in Game 5.