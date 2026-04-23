Wild's Matt Boldy not happy about Jamie Benn hit that forced him to leave Game 3
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - In a thriller that didn’t end until very early Thursday morning, the Minnesota Wild suffered a gut-wrenching 2-1 double overtime loss to the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup Playoff series.
The Wild now trails the series 2-1, with a crucial Game 4 ahead Saturday afternoon at Grand Casino Arena. Matt Boldy had to leave the game early in the first period after taking a hit to the back of his head, and wasn’t happy about it postgame.
Matt Boldy leaves in first period
The backstory:
Boldy went to the ice early in the first period and was in obvious pain after taking a cross check to the back of his head from Jamie Benn. No penalty was called on the play, and Boldy missed the rest of the first period getting checked for a concussion.
"Mandatory pull so it is what it is. It’s hockey, they’ve got a hard job too, it’s not easy for them. It is what it is. I felt good," Boldy said.
Boldy returned in the second period, and had a crazy assist on Joel Eriksson Ek’s goal five minutes into the frame that tied the game 2-2.
"He’s a competitive guy and wants to be a difference-maker out there. He wants to win, and I think that’s what you saw, a guy trying to make a play," Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes said.
"Matt’s an ultra competitor. Glad he was able to come back, and he made a big impact in the game for us.," Wild coach John Hynes said.
Justin Jefferson does ‘Let’s Play Hockey’ chant
Why you should care:
Justin Jefferson spoke at TCO Performance Center on Monday from the Minnesota Vikings offseason workout program, and said he had never been to a Wild game. He’s been spotted several times at Timberwolves’ playoff games courtside.
Not only did Jefferson attend Wednesday night’s game, he had a No. 18 Wild jersey, and led the program "Let’s Play Hockey" chant to fire up the crowd. He and several of his teammates, including J.J. McCarthy, were in a suite for the game.
Wild lose 4-3 in double overtime
Dig deeper:
Michael McCarron scored at 17:25 of the second period to give the Wild a 3-2 lead, but it wouldn’t last. Duchene tied the game at the 10:18 mark of the third period, and Wyatt Johnston scored the game-winner at the 12:10 mark of the second overtime off a deflection that Jesper Wallstedt couldn’t see.
The loss is a gut-punch for a highly-competitive game. The Wild and Stars meet for Game 4 at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and Minnesota needs a win to tie the series before it heads back to Dallas. If they lose Game 4, they would trail the best-of-seven series 3-1 and face elimination in Game 5.