Wild season ends in 3-2 Game 6 loss to Vegas Golden Knights

The Minnesota Wild’s season is over after a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of their Stanley Cup Playoff series Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.

The Golden Knights won the series 4-2, and advance to the Western Conference Semifinals. The Wild’s season ends without moving on in the playoffs for the 11th straight time. They haven’t won a playoff series in a decade.

The big play

What happened:

With the Golden Knights already up 2-1 in the third period, Mark Stone scored at the 16:02 mark, tipping a deflected puck in mid-air for a goal and a 3-1 Vegas lead. Ryan Hartman got the Wild within 3-2, scoring on assists from Marcus Johansson and Jake Middleton. Hartman scored both goals for the Wild Thursday night.

The Wild pulled Filip Gustavsson with two minutes to play, trying to get the tying goal to force overtime, but couldn’t get anything on net.

The Game 5 turn

The backstory:

The series turned near the end of Game 5, when Hartman had a potential game-winning goal with 1:15 to play wiped out after a review and a Vegas challenge as Gustav Nyquist entered the offensive zone offside.

The Wild was seemingly inches and 75 seconds away from taking a 3-2 series lead back to St. Paul Thursday night, but instead lost in overtime.

Another early exit

Dig deeper:

For the eighth time since they last advanced in 2015, the Wild’s season is over after the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.