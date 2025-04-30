Wild face elimination Thursday after Ryan Hartman goal disallowed

The Brief The Minnesota Wild faces elimination Thursday night after a 3-2 loss in overtime to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 Tuesday night. Ryan Hartman scored a potential game-winning goal with 1:15 left in regulation, but it was wiped away after a Vegas challenged showed the play was offside. The Wild needs to beat the Golden Knights in Game 6 to force a Game 7 and keep its season alive.



The Minnesota Wild host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of their Stanley Cup Playoff series Thursday night, needing a win to force a Game 7 and keep their season alive.

That’s after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5 Tuesday to go down 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. It happened in the most gut-wrenching of ways.

"It’s the playoffs. Sometimes it goes well for you, sometimes it doesn’t. We got another one coming up, and that’s what our focus is," Wild coach John Hynes said after the loss.

The big play

What we know:

Ryan Hartman appeared to give the Wild a potential game-winning goal with 1:15 left in regulation, scoring off his own deflection. After a review, it was ruled a good goal and not a kicking motion after the puck went in off his skate.

The Golden Knights then challenged the play, arguing it was offside. After a second review, Gustav Nyquist was ruled offside at the blue line, and Hartman’s goal was wiped away.

"It’s offsides, it happens 50 times a game. It just happened to be it was on a goal," Hartman said after the loss. "If you feel bad, we’ve still got a game to go win at home. I don’t think there’s any hard feelings you should be down about. It’s offsides, it happens throughout the game."

Vegas wins in overtime

Why you should care:

The Golden Knights got the game-winner at the 4:05 mark in overtime, as Brett Howden scored off assists from Tanner Pearson and Nicolas Hauge. Vegas can win the series and advance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a win over the Wild Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.

Filip Gustavsson leaves sick

The backstory:

The Wild had to change goaltenders to start the third period. Filip Gustavsson was ill and couldn’t play, and Marc-Andre Fleury played the third period and overtime in his absence.

What's next:

The Wild is looking to end a 10-year drought when it comes to winning a playoff series. They’ll have to win Thursday to force a Game 7 in Las Vegas.

"This thing is far from over, they still gotta beat us. We’re going to be ready for war on Thursday," defenseman Brock Faber said.