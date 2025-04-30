Wild-Golden Knights Game 6: How to watch

The Brief The Minnesota Wild hosts the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 Thursday night, needing a win to extend both the series and their season. The Wild lost Game 5 at Las Vegas in overtime after Ryan Hartman's potential game-winning goal with 1:15 to play in regulation was wiped away due to an offside call after a challenge. The Wild hasn't won a playoff series since the 2014-15 season.



The Minnesota Wild faces elimination Thursday night as it hosts the Las Vegas Golden Knights for Game 6 of their Stanley Cup Playoff series at Xcel Energy Center.

How can I watch?

What we know:

It’s a 6:30 p.m. puck drop in St. Paul. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. After several late start times, the Wild and Golden Knights finally play on national television in the early window.

The series

The backstory:

The Wild trail the Golden Knights 3-2 in the series after a 3-2 overtime loss in Las Vegas Tuesday night. The first team to four wins in the best-of-seven series advances to the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Wild thought it might have a dramatic Game 5 victory as Ryan Hartman scored with 1:15 left in regulation to give Minnesota the lead. After an initial review, the goal was confirmed. The Golden Knights challenged that the play was offside, prompting a second review.

Replay showed Gustav Nyquist was offside at the line, and the goal was wiped away.

The Golden Knights scored 4:05 into overtime to win the game and take control of the series.

Game 6

Why you should care:

The Wild needs a win Thursday night on its home ice to keep its season alive. If they do win, a decisive Game 7 would be in Las Vegas on Saturday. The series winner advances to face the L.A. Kings/Edmonton Oilers winner in the Western Conference Semifinals. The Wild has been to the Stanley Cup Playoffs 11 of the last 13 seasons, but has not won a series since the 2014-15 season.