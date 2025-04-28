Expand / Collapse search
Wild-Golden Knights Game 5: How to watch

By
Published  April 28, 2025 1:27pm CDT
Minnesota Wild
FOX 9

Wild prepare for Game 5 at Golden Knights

Minnesota Wild coach John Hynes and forward Mats Zuccarello spoke after the team practiced Monday ahead of Game 5 at Las Vegas Tuesday night.

The Brief

    • The Minnesota Wild faces the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of their Stanley Cup Playoff series Tuesday night.
    • It's an 8:30 p.m. puck drop, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.
    • The Wild and Golden Knights are tied 2-2, and Tuesday's winner can close out the best-of-seven series Thursday night in St. Paul.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Wild heads back to Las Vegas to face the Golden Knights in Game 5 of their Stanley Cup Playoff series Tuesday night.

How can I watch?

What we know:

Puck drop is set for about 8:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The series

Why you should care:

The Wild and Golden Knights are tied 2-2 in the best-of-seven series after the Wild lost Game 4 on Saturday 4-3 in overtime at Xcel Energy Center. 

The Wild had a 2-1 third period lead before the Golden Knights tied it at the 4:50 mark of the period. Vegas then took a 3-2 lead on a controversial play where Ryan Hartman was tackled in front of the net by Tomas Hertl with no penalty, and a shot deflected in off Hertl for a goal.

Less than a minute later, Jared Spurgeon scored a wraparound goal to tie the game 3-3. It went to overtime, where the Golden Knights won it on a goal from Ivan Barbachev.

Pivotal Game 5

Dig deeper:

Tuesday night’s game is critical for both teams, considered the swing game in the series. The winner goes ahead 3-2 in the best-of-seven series and can close it Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The loser has their season on the line, and would need to win Game 6 in St. Paul to force a Game 7 in Las Vegas.

The winner advances to the Western Conference Semifinals. The Wild has not won a playoff series since the 2014-15 season.

